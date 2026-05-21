China built Chongqing East world's largest station in 38 months

Station links Chongqing to 14 cities

The station isn't just huge; it connects Chongqing to 14 major cities like Beijing and Shanghai in roughly six hours, making travel way faster for everyone.

The secret sauce? Advanced robots did everything from leveling concrete three times faster than humans to installing glass safely and efficiently, even cutting accident risks by 90%.

Despite tough terrain and wild weather, the project shows just how quickly big ideas can become reality when tech leads the way.