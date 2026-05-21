China built Chongqing East world's largest station in 38 months
China pulled off a major feat by building Chongqing East Railway Station, the world's largest train station, in just 38 months.
This massive hub, opened in May 2025, covers over 1 million square meters and can move up to 16,000 people every hour.
It sits right in Chongqing, one of China's main economic hotspots.
Station links Chongqing to 14 cities
The station isn't just huge; it connects Chongqing to 14 major cities like Beijing and Shanghai in roughly six hours, making travel way faster for everyone.
The secret sauce? Advanced robots did everything from leveling concrete three times faster than humans to installing glass safely and efficiently, even cutting accident risks by 90%.
Despite tough terrain and wild weather, the project shows just how quickly big ideas can become reality when tech leads the way.