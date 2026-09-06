First-in-the-world: China can now extract iron from ultra-low-grade ore
What's the story
China has launched a world-first industrial-scale facility to extract iron from mine tailings and ultra-low-grade ore. The production line, which can process 5.56 million tons of refractory iron ore and tailings annually, has been officially approved and is now running smoothly. The move could significantly reduce China's reliance on imported iron ore, mainly from Australia and Brazil.
Resource challenge
China's iron ore dilemma
China is the world's largest consumer of iron ore, accounting for over half of the global demand.
However, it imports over 80% of its iron ore needs, mainly from Australia and Brazil. This dependence has affected China's bargaining power and supply security.
Despite having the fourth-largest iron ore reserves in the world, most of these are low-grade and difficult to process with conventional methods.
Technological breakthrough
Towards self-sufficiency in iron ore
The new facility is a major step toward making these hard-to-use ores viable.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, the technology could greatly enhance China's ability to secure its own iron resources. This could reduce its heavy dependence on imports of this strategic commodity.
The move is seen as a major leap in China's efforts toward self-sufficiency in iron ore production and consumption.