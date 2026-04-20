Machine intervention

How will it work?

In the imagined scenario, a large crowd gathers in a central square with the intention of attacking important government sites. However, their protest is met with an immediate response from autonomous machines. Roadblocks are suddenly deployed to cut off their advance and key instigators are quickly identified and captured by these machines. The protesters, cut off from the internet and unable to broadcast their cause, eventually disperse on their own without any direct confrontation with human soldiers or police officers.