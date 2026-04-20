China may control riots in the future using robots
What's the story
China's internal security forces are exploring the use of autonomous machines for riot control, according to a recent study. The research, conducted by engineering experts from the People's Armed Police Force (PAP), imagines a future where urban unrest is managed without any human intervention. This futuristic approach was envisioned in response to a hypothetical scenario of mass protests triggered by rumors following a military takeover of a large city.
Machine intervention
How will it work?
In the imagined scenario, a large crowd gathers in a central square with the intention of attacking important government sites. However, their protest is met with an immediate response from autonomous machines. Roadblocks are suddenly deployed to cut off their advance and key instigators are quickly identified and captured by these machines. The protesters, cut off from the internet and unable to broadcast their cause, eventually disperse on their own without any direct confrontation with human soldiers or police officers.
Robotic role
Potential use of robots in crowd control
The PAP study highlights the potential use of robots for crowd control and surveillance during protests. These machines could be equipped with advanced technology to identify key instigators in a crowd and deploy roadblocks as needed. The idea is to use these autonomous systems to maintain public order without putting human officers at risk.