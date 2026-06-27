This 6G tech can turn walls and pipes into sensors

Functionality

DISACM tested in smart-city scenarios

The DISACM technology has been tested in smart-city scenarios, where 10 modules were installed on a building facade. This installation boosted the reference signal received power (RSRP) in dead zones by 10 to 20 decibels (dB), while supporting wireless data rates of up to 400 megabits per second. At the same time, these modules also performed environmental sensing and people-flow counting.