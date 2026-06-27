This 6G tech can turn walls and pipes into sensors
What's the story
Chinese engineers have developed a groundbreaking 6G technology that can turn walls and pipes into sensors. The innovation is called Distributed Integrated Sensing and Communication Metasurface (DISACM). It uses intelligent reconfigurable surfaces to reshape wireless propagation environments. This allows for simultaneous communication enhancement, environmental perception, and computational coordination. The team of engineers from Southeast University in Nanjing was led by Professor Cheng Qiang and academician Cui Tiejun.
Functionality
DISACM tested in smart-city scenarios
The DISACM technology has been tested in smart-city scenarios, where 10 modules were installed on a building facade. This installation boosted the reference signal received power (RSRP) in dead zones by 10 to 20 decibels (dB), while supporting wireless data rates of up to 400 megabits per second. At the same time, these modules also performed environmental sensing and people-flow counting.
Innovation
How it works
Traditional wireless networks face challenges as walls and pillars block signals. The DISACM technology overcomes this limitation by using a specially engineered artificial electromagnetic material as a "smart skin" over wall surfaces. This innovation earned a gold award at the International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva in March, highlighting its potential impact on future 6G and beyond networks.