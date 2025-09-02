China builds washing machine that can clean clothes in space
What's the story
Astronauts on space missions often face the challenge of not being able to wash their dirty clothes. However, researchers from Beijing have come up with a solution: a compact, detergent-free washing machine. The innovative device cleans clothes using mist and ozone while consuming very little water, which is a precious resource in space.
Device specifications
Washing machine weighs 12kg
The new washing machine, developed by a team from the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, is cube-shaped and slightly bigger than a carry-on suitcase. It weighs 12kg and can clean up to 800gm of clothing in one go. The machine only requires 400ml of water per cycle, which is delivered as an ultra-fine mist through ultrasonic atomization technology.
Innovative approach
Washing machine uses ultraviolet light to generate ozone
Instead of traditional detergents, this new washing machine uses ultraviolet light to generate ozone. Ozone is a powerful disinfectant that can sterilize clothes for as long as five wears. This innovative approach not only saves water but also ensures that astronauts have clean and hygienic clothing during their space missions.