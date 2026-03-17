The new alloy has no moving parts

China's new rare earth alloy might revolutionize quantum computing

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Mar 17, 202607:51 pm

What's the story

Chinese researchers have developed an innovative rare earth alloy that is extremely cold and efficient. The breakthrough could potentially disrupt the decades-long dependence on helium-3 and revolutionize the global race for quantum computers and ultra-sensitive detectors. The new alloy has already been used to build a mini-fridge capable of reaching temperatures very close to absolute zero without any moving parts.