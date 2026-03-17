China's new rare earth alloy might revolutionize quantum computing
What's the story
Chinese researchers have developed an innovative rare earth alloy that is extremely cold and efficient. The breakthrough could potentially disrupt the decades-long dependence on helium-3 and revolutionize the global race for quantum computers and ultra-sensitive detectors. The new alloy has already been used to build a mini-fridge capable of reaching temperatures very close to absolute zero without any moving parts.
Technological alignment
DARPA's search for helium-3 alternative coincides with Chinese breakthrough
On January 27, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) issued an urgent request for proposals to develop a modular and helium-3-free cooling system for next-generation quantum and defense technologies. Less than two weeks later, Chinese scientists responded with their research published in Nature. The timing of this development is particularly interesting given DARPA's active search for such technology.
Mass production
CAS emphasizes mass production potential of new alloy
The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has highlighted the mass production potential of this new alloy. They said, "The joint team has recently successfully developed a pure metal refrigeration module based on this alloy material." This development could pave the way for a highly efficient cooling module that could provide stable and portable cooling for quantum chips ,and major space exploration projects with self-reliant refrigeration systems.