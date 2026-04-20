This Chinese tech can charge drones in mid-air wirelessly
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a revolutionary wireless power transmission system, capable of charging flying drones in mid-air. The technology uses a ground-based microwave emitter to transmit energy to an antenna array located on the underside of the aircraft. The breakthrough was achieved by a team from Xidian University and published in the peer-reviewed journal Aeronautical Science & Technology.
Military implications
Mobile 'land-based aircraft carrier'
The new technology has been compared to a "land-based aircraft carrier," where an armored vehicle could serve as a mobile command and energy node. This would allow it to launch and sustain drones, much like how naval carriers support aircraft. Analysts believe such systems could greatly enhance the operational capabilities of ground forces, enabling continuous surveillance, aerial strikes, and electronic warfare.
Test results
Keeping emitter and drone aligned during flight
In tests, the car-mounted system was able to keep fixed-wing drones in the air for as long as 3.1 hours at an altitude of around 15 meters. The major challenge that the team faced was keeping the emitter and drone aligned during flight. To tackle this issue, they integrated GPS positioning, a dynamic tracking system, and onboard flight controls into their setup.