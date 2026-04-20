This Chinese tech can charge drones in mid-air wirelessly

The new technology has been compared to a "land-based aircraft carrier," where an armored vehicle could serve as a mobile command and energy node. This would allow it to launch and sustain drones, much like how naval carriers support aircraft. Analysts believe such systems could greatly enhance the operational capabilities of ground forces, enabling continuous surveillance, aerial strikes, and electronic warfare.

Test results

Keeping emitter and drone aligned during flight

In tests, the car-mounted system was able to keep fixed-wing drones in the air for as long as 3.1 hours at an altitude of around 15 meters. The major challenge that the team faced was keeping the emitter and drone aligned during flight. To tackle this issue, they integrated GPS positioning, a dynamic tracking system, and onboard flight controls into their setup.