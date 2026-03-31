The prototype has been experimentally verified

China's new air-breathing engine could revolutionize aviation, missiles

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:06 pm Mar 31, 202604:06 pm

What's the story

China is working on a revolutionary air-breathing engine for its next-generation fighter jets as well as hypersonic missiles. The "contra-rotary ramjet engine" is designed to operate continuously from a stationary start-up to speeds over Mach 6. The new engine could replace the combined turbine-ramjet systems currently used in high-speed flight. After over three decades of development, the prototype has been completed and experimentally verified, marking a major milestone toward engineering applications.