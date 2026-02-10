China fines firms for impersonating AI platforms, running scam websites

Fines ranged from 5,000 yuan to 360,000 yuan

Fines ranged from 5,000 yuan to 360,000 yuan depending on the offense—like an engineer who hacked into servers or a firm that built AI scam software for shady loan agencies.

This crackdown follows a wave of knock-off sites earlier in 2025 that confused users and spread false ads.

To keep things fair going forward, regulators have proposed new anti-monopoly guidelines to address algorithm-driven price manipulation on apps you probably use every day—think shopping or food delivery—hoping to make the AI scene safer and more transparent for everyone.