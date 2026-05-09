Meet Hanyuan-2, 1st dual-core quantum computer in the world
What's the story
China has unveiled the world's first dual-core quantum computer, a major milestone in the field of quantum computing. The development was reported by state-owned Science and Technology Daily, which noted that this advancement marks a new stage in China's quantum computing technology. The machine, called Hanyuan-2, was created by CAS Cold Atom Technology, a firm affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).
Innovative features
How Hanyuan-2 is different from traditional quantum computers
Unlike traditional quantum computers that require high energy consumption and operate at near absolute zero temperatures, Hanyuan-2 employs neutral atoms. This design not only reduces energy consumption but also makes the machine easier to maintain. The dual cores of this innovative computer enable parallel computing, allowing them to share tasks or correct each other's errors, much like two brains working together.
Quantum computing
What are quantum computers?
Quantum computers are machines that use qubits, or quantum bits, as the basic building blocks of information. They perform calculations and also solve complex problems using these qubits. The introduction of Hanyuan-2 could revolutionize this process by significantly improving the efficiency with its unique dual-core design and parallel computing capabilities.