China is making synthetic fuel using just CO2 and sunlight
Shanghai-based Carbonology, co-founded by a former Tesla vice president in 2024, says it can now make synthetic gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha, using just CO2 from the air and water.
The process runs on solar or wind power and aims to help China rely less on imported oil as global tensions rise.
Carbonology says it will soon start large-scale production
Carbonology claims its synthetic fuel costs about the same as regular fuel, making it a real alternative.
Carbonology says it is preparing to scale up production and has announced new facilities.
The process starts with pulling CO2 from the atmosphere
The magic starts with direct air capture: pulling CO2 straight from the atmosphere to turn into new fuels.
Most leftover CO2 is stored underground.
Recent research in China showed that using special catalysts under sunlight can make this process even more efficient, so clean energy could literally help power your next flight.