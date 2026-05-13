China is testing if humans can have babies in space

Research goals

Can humans survive and reproduce in space?

Leqian, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences's Institute of Zoology, explained that the main goal of this experiment is to understand how gravity affects embryos. Once scientists have a better understanding of this effect, they can develop methods to control it. "[We might] use certain technologies to mitigate the impact. This is our attempt to answer [the questions]: Can humans survive and reproduce in space? I hope the answer is yes," Yu said in an interview with CCTV.