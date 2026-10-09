China issues economic guidelines to expand AI across industries safely
Technology
China just rolled out fresh economic guidelines with a big focus on keeping artificial intelligence (AI) safe and under control.
The "AI Plus" initiative aims to boost tech innovation by weaving AI into more industries, but always with security as a top priority.
Xi Jinping pushes constant human oversight
These new rules follow President Xi Jinping's push for constant human oversight of AI. For example, regulations on AI companion bots took effect in July to help prevent misuse.
While US tech leaders prefer self-regulation and less government involvement, China is doubling down on tight controls, showing just how differently both countries are approaching the global race in AI.