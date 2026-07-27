Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / China launches commercial satellite network to monitor space traffic, debris
China launches commercial satellite network to monitor space traffic, debris
The constellation will enhance China's space traffic management

China launches commercial satellite network to monitor space traffic, debris

By Akash Pandey
Jul 27, 2026
10:54 am
What's the story

China has launched its first commercial satellite network, the Gande Constellation, to monitor space debris and detect targets in all orbits. The first of the 120 satellites was launched from northwest China aboard a Lijian-1 commercial rocket. The constellation will enhance China's space traffic management and collision avoidance capabilities while protecting its expanding commercial satellite fleets.

Deployment strategy

Full deployment scheduled before 2030

The full deployment of the Gande Constellation is scheduled before 2030, in three phases.

The first phase, LX630, will consist of 14 satellites that will enable comprehensive monitoring and cataloging of objects in low-Earth orbit.

Fan Wei, chief engineer of the constellation, said this launch fills a gap in China's commercial space-based debris monitoring capability and marks "a key step in space traffic management."

Tech innovation

Satellites equipped with AI-assisted computer

The first satellite of the Gande Constellation is equipped with an onboard artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted computer.

This tech will enable the satellites to conduct routine surveillance, emergency response, and rapid tracking missions with minimal ground intervention.

The satellites will also have orbital transfer capability for close-range observation and other advanced in-orbit operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety measures

Debris-related risks during space missions

China has faced debris-related risks in recent missions.

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft had to stay longer at the Tiangong space station after its return capsule's viewport window was hit by space debris during the mission.

In 2024, the Shenzhou-17 crew performed two spacewalks to fix solar arrays on the space station's core module after they were damaged by orbital debris.

ADVERTISEMENT