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Home / News / Technology News / China launches Long March 12, days after recent rocket setback
China launches Long March 12, days after recent rocket setback
The launch took place from Hainan

China launches Long March 12, days after recent rocket setback

By Akash Pandey
Aug 16, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

China has successfully launched a Long March 12 rocket, carrying the SatNet LEO Group 24 satellites. The launch took place just six days after a Long March 7A rocket exploded during ascent, marking a rare setback for China's rapidly expanding space program. The successful mission was executed from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan at 04:10 UTC on August 16.

Ongoing investigation

Investigating the failure of a Long March 7A rocket

The successful launch of the Long March 12 comes as China's space sector investigates the failure of a Long March 7A rocket.

The latter exploded about 85 seconds after liftoff on August 10, while carrying the ChinaSat-4B communications satellite.

This incident was only the second failure for the Long March 7A vehicle since its debut in 2020.

Rocket comparison

Difference between Long March 7A and Long March 12

Though both the Long March 7A and Long March 12 are part of China's Long March family, they are designed for different missions.

The former is a heavier rocket optimized for launching satellites into higher orbits like geostationary transfer orbit.

It has a cryogenic upper stage fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, making it ideal for communications satellites and deep-space missions.

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Newer model

China's plan for satnet internet constellation

The Long March 12, on the other hand, is a newer medium-lift rocket mainly used for deploying satellites into low-Earth orbit.

It is a two-stage vehicle powered by kerosene and liquid oxygen engines.

The rocket is increasingly being used to build China's massive SatNet internet constellation, a planned network of thousands of broadband satellites intended to rival systems such as SpaceX's Starlink.

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Impact assessment

China's ambitious space goals for this year

Analysts believe the Long March 7A failure is unlikely to directly affect Long March 12 operations, considering they use different designs, propulsion systems, and mission profiles.

The successful launch of the Long March 12 rocket highlights China's determination to stick with its aggressive launch schedule despite the recent accident.

The country is aiming for a record number of launches this year as it expands its satellite internet networks and supports its space station.

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