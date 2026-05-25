Chinese astronaut to spend a full year in space

China has launched its Shenzhou-23 mission, a major step in its plan to send humans to the Moon by 2030. The Long March 2-F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China on Sunday, carrying three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This mission is especially significant as it marks the first time an astronaut from Hong Kong will go into space.

Crew details Mission aims to study long-term microgravity effects on human health The Shenzhou-23 mission crew includes Lai Ka-ying, a former Hong Kong police officer; Zhu Yangzhu, a space engineer; and Zhang Zhiyuan, an ex-air force pilot. They will conduct scientific experiments in life sciences, materials science, fluid physics and medicine during their stay at the Tiangong space station. A major part of the mission involves one crew member staying in space for a year to examine how prolonged microgravity affects the human body ahead of planned lunar and Mars expeditions.

Mission hurdles Expert explains challenges of long-duration space missions Astrophysicist Richard de Grijs has highlighted the potential challenges of long-term space missions. These include bone density loss, muscle wasting, radiation exposure, sleep disturbances, and psychological fatigue. He also stressed the importance of reliable water and air recycling systems as well as managing medical emergencies far from Earth. De Grijs said that China is gaining operational experience for sustained occupation of its Tiangong space station through year-long missions like Shenzhou-23.

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