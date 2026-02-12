China moves closer to Moon landing with new spacecraft test

The Long March 10, a key component of China's lunar mission, also passed an important test on the same day. Its first stage is designed to be reusable, similar to SpaceX 's Falcon 9 rocket. After the Mengzhou capsule separated from it, the booster executed a powered vertical splashdown in the ocean. This achievement marks a significant milestone toward recovery and reuse for China's space program.

Lunar progress

China could beat NASA to the Moon

In addition to the successful tests of the Mengzhou capsule and Long March 10 rocket, China has also made strides with its crewed lunar lander, Lanyue. These advancements have led many space experts to believe that China could potentially win the race to land humans on the Moon. NASA plans to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2028 as part of its Artemis 3 mission using a modified version of SpaceX's Starship vehicle as its lander.