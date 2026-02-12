China moves closer to Moon landing with new spacecraft test
What's the story
China has successfully conducted a low-altitude abort test of its next-generation Mengzhou ("Dream Vessel") capsule. The test was carried out on Wednesday at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Island. The capsule separated from its Long March 10 rocket and parachuted into the ocean, demonstrating capabilities crucial for emergency launch situations.
Rocket performance
Long March 10 rocket also passed an important test
The Long March 10, a key component of China's lunar mission, also passed an important test on the same day. Its first stage is designed to be reusable, similar to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. After the Mengzhou capsule separated from it, the booster executed a powered vertical splashdown in the ocean. This achievement marks a significant milestone toward recovery and reuse for China's space program.
Lunar progress
China could beat NASA to the Moon
In addition to the successful tests of the Mengzhou capsule and Long March 10 rocket, China has also made strides with its crewed lunar lander, Lanyue. These advancements have led many space experts to believe that China could potentially win the race to land humans on the Moon. NASA plans to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2028 as part of its Artemis 3 mission using a modified version of SpaceX's Starship vehicle as its lander.