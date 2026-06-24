China's LineShine becomes world's fastest supercomputer

Tech race

Implications for US-China tech rivalry

The emergence of LineShine as the world's fastest supercomputer is likely to intensify the competition between China and the US for technological supremacy. While US tech giants have developed leading AI models, China's apparent reliance on standard CPUs instead of GPUs to build a high-performance supercomputer could be a workaround to those constraints. The export restrictions imposed by the US on advanced GPUs and semiconductor manufacturing technology seem to have accelerated China's pursuit of home-grown innovations.