China prepares Tianwen 3 Mars sample return mission for 2028
Technology
China is getting ready for Tianwen 3, its bold mission to collect and return samples from Mars.
The plan: launch in 2028, grab about 500gm of Martian samples, and have it back on Earth around 2031.
Two Long March 5 rockets will handle the heavy lifting from Hainan's Wenchang Space Launch Site.
Tianwen 3 prototypes target life detection
Tianwen 3 is a multi-part spacecraft with a lander, orbiter, ascender, and more, with the probe equipment now in prototype development.
The big goal? To search for signs of life or anything unique to Mars's history.
Once the samples arrive, they'll be carefully checked at a special lab in Anhui province to keep Earth safe, China's way of showing it's serious about responsible space exploration.