World's 1st copper-titanium medical implant lowers risk of infection
What's the story
China has unveiled the world's first copper-blended titanium implant for orthopedic surgery. The innovative material maintains the strength and hardness of titanium alloy medical devices while reducing post-operative infection risk. The National Medical Products Administration of China has approved this groundbreaking bone pin for market release.
Development
Developed by Silvan Medical and Institute of Metal Research
The revolutionary implant was developed by Suzhou-based medical device company Silvan Medical and the Shenyang-based Institute of Metal Research. The latter is an affiliate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. An article on the institute's website noted that this product's release "marks the successful transition" of copper-titanium alloys from research to clinical application.
Properties
Titanium's role in medical devices
Titanium and its alloys are widely used in dental implants, hip and knee replacements, bone plates, and screws. This is due to their strong mechanical properties, good corrosion resistance, and excellent biocompatibility. Among these applications, bone pins play a crucial role as they are used to fix fractures. The new copper-blended titanium implant is likely to enhance the performance of such devices even further.