World's 1st copper-titanium medical implant lowers risk of infection

The revolutionary implant was developed by Suzhou-based medical device company Silvan Medical and the Shenyang-based Institute of Metal Research. The latter is an affiliate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. An article on the institute's website noted that this product's release "marks the successful transition" of copper-titanium alloys from research to clinical application.

Properties

Titanium's role in medical devices

Titanium and its alloys are widely used in dental implants, hip and knee replacements, bone plates, and screws. This is due to their strong mechanical properties, good corrosion resistance, and excellent biocompatibility. Among these applications, bone pins play a crucial role as they are used to fix fractures. The new copper-blended titanium implant is likely to enhance the performance of such devices even further.