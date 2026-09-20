People in China are 'selling' their faces for AI-generated content
What's the story
In a bizarre trend, people in China are cashing in on their faces for AI-generated dramas, ads, and games. The practice has given rise to a new income stream with fees ranging from a few hundred yuan to as much as ₹14 lakh. However, this growing market also raises concerns over privacy, consent, and facial data rights.
Digital property
AI turning faces into digital property
AI is now transforming faces into a new form of digital property, with people in China monetizing theirs.
A number of online platforms are letting users register their likenesses and license them to AI content creators for short dramas, ads, games, and other digital projects.
On one such platform, the fee can go as high as CNY 99,999 (approximately ₹14 lakh).
User control
Control over usage
The emerging market is giving people more control over how their faces are used in AI-generated content.
Users can set prices, determine the duration of use for their likenesses, and specify the type of content they don't want to be associated with.
However, as this new income stream grows, questions are also being raised over consent and privacy rights once faces enter the digital realm.
Market shift
Gaining traction
The practice of licensing faces is gaining traction in China as the use of AI-generated content grows.
Private "face-selling" deals that were once mostly shared in film and television industry chat groups have increasingly moved to public platforms since April.
These platforms let people create profiles for their likenesses, while content creators can look for faces that fit their needs.
Emerging platforms
Yuanxiang Xinsheng platform
One of the platforms involved in this trend is Shenzhen-based Yuanxiang Xinsheng, which started in May.
After registration and identity verification, users can create "digital actor profiles" on the platform.
They can then specify conditions for the use of their faces, such as duration of authorization, prohibited content, and whether secondary adaptation rights are allowed.
User restrictions
Charging for usage
The platform lets users restrict how their faces can be used in AI-generated content.
A 34-year-old man surnamed Chen charges CNY 99 (approximately ₹1,400) for a single use of his face.
His profile allows his likeness to appear in romance and family-themed productions but not in horror or sexually explicit content.
Payment process
AI video creators can pay to use the faces
AI video creators can look for digital actors and pay to use their faces. However, Yuanxiang Xinsheng says this permission doesn't include the right to use facial data for AI training unless the user agrees separately.
The platform isn't the only one providing such services.
Xinzhua, a platform launched in Chengdu in April, has around 370 digital actor profiles with fees ranging from CNY 500 (approximately ₹7,000) to CNY 6,000 (approximately ₹85,000).