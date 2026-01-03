US leadership in biopharma sector is facing threat from China

Innovation leap

China's drug innovation surpasses US

In recent years, China's innovative drug development has come close to and in some cases even surpassed that of the US. The shift from speed to quality, market trends to sustainable competitive advantages, and capital-driven growth to value-driven development is a major part of this transition. Alice Zeng, a senior consultant at Clarivate Life Sciences and Healthcare, emphasized China's focus on R&D over post-approval processes in the last decade.