ByteDance developing AI model with 10 trillion parameters
What's the story
ByteDance is said to be developing an artificial intelligence (AI) model with a whopping 10 trillion parameters. The Financial Times reported the development on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. If true, this would make ByteDance's new AI system more than three times as large as Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, which has 2.8 trillion parameters.
Parameter significance
ByteDance's AI model close in size to Mythos 5
In the context of AI, parameters are numerical settings that a model learns from data to identify patterns, provide answers, and perform tasks.
They serve as a rough measure of scale but don't necessarily indicate capability.
ByteDance's new model is said to be close in size to Anthropic's advanced Mythos 5 system, which is estimated to have around 8 trillion parameters.
Development stage
ByteDance's new AI model still in early stages
The development of ByteDance's new AI model is still in its early stages. The system is currently going through a pre-training process, which usually lasts between three to six months. After this phase, it will be fine-tuned and prepared for release.
This comes as Chinese tech companies are ramping up their model release cycles to keep pace with the global AI race.