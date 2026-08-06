China's DeepSeek plans significant price increase for AI services
What's the story
DeepSeek, a leading player in the Chinese tech industry, has announced plans to significantly increase the prices of its artificial intelligence (AI) services. The company currently charges $0.14 per million input tokens and $0.28 per million output tokens for its services. This comes as a major shift in the market where US competitors have been under pressure from DeepSeek's aggressive pricing strategies.
Market competition
'DeepSeek danger zone'
DeepSeek's V4 Flash AI tool has proven its mettle by matching the performance of top global models, but at a fraction of the cost.
This has led to discussions about a possible "DeepSeek danger zone," where more expensive or less efficient models could be rendered obsolete.
The company did not disclose specific details about the impending price hikes in its recent user communication, only describing them as substantial and advising users to prepare accordingly.
Price comparison
Price comparison with other services
DeepSeek's current pricing is significantly lower than its Chinese competitor Moonshot, which charges $3 (input) and $15 (output) per million tokens for its Kimi K3 service.
Anthropic's advanced Fable 5 service has an even higher price point of $10 and $50 per million tokens.
This stark contrast in pricing highlights DeepSeek's aggressive market strategy and potential impact on the overall AI services market.
Expansion strategy
Plans for new data center in Inner Mongolia
DeepSeek is also planning to build a massive data center in Inner Mongolia, as part of its ambition to secure 1 gigawatt (GW) of AI computing power. This could involve leasing additional capacity from other companies.
The company needs to raise enough funds for this expensive project, which NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had previously estimated would cost around $50 billion for a 1 GW facility with the latest AI accelerators.
Market forecast
Consumer interest in AI tools
According to Bloomberg Intelligence, consumer interest in AI tools in China is likely to remain strong through the second half of 2026.
This is because DeepSeek and ByteDance dominated the country's AI chatbot market as of June, despite high-profile model launches from Zhipu and Moonshot AI.
The continued dominance by these two players could further pressure smaller firms like Baidu in a sector flooded with free-to-access tools.