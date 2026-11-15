China's electric aircraft completes piloted flight, can carry 19 passengers

The CE-25A is a 10-tonne-class electric commercial aircraft primarily designed for intercity travel.

It has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tons, cruising speed of 300km/h, cruising altitude of 2,400 meters, and a maximum range of 400km.

The aircraft uses an electric propulsion system instead of traditional jet engines.

Its specifications make it suitable for regional air connectivity on shorter distances where electric aviation is more feasible.