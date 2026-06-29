China's Z.ai says its latest model matches Mythos in cybersecurity

Security risks

GLM's open-weight nature raises concerns over potential misuse

The open-weight nature of the GLM model allows anyone to download and run it on readily available hardware. While this provides flexibility and deep access for power users, it also makes the model susceptible to misuse by malicious actors with little oversight. The US government has been particularly concerned about such advancements, especially after OpenAI's recent launch of GPT-5.6, which has also raised fears of potential misuse due to limited access restrictions.