This Chinese device can detect trains running underground
What's the story
Chinese researchers have successfully tested a handheld quantum magnetometer, originally designed for submarine detection, on a subway train. The device, which is about the size of a pencil and consumes just 5W of power, was able to detect the magnetic disturbance caused by an underground train. This included recording its braking into a station, stopping, and departing under traction.
Device details
The device can filter out magnetic disturbances
The handheld quantum magnetometer was developed by Peng Xinhua and his team at the University of Science and Technology of China.
The study detailing its development was published in Acta Physica Sinica on September 14.
Despite its small size, the device can filter out magnetic disturbances from a moving train from Earth's background magnetic field.
Future prospects
What are its future prospects?
The handheld quantum magnetometer was originally developed for submarine detection, but its successful test on a subway train has opened up new possibilities.
Its ability to detect magnetic disturbances could be used in various fields such as geology, archeology, and security.
The device's small size and low power consumption make it suitable for portable applications in these fields.