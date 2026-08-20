China's humanoid robots move from demos to real-world jobs

Xin Guobin, China's Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said at the conference's opening ceremony that robotics has become "an important force" in the country's economic and social development.

Chinese robots are increasingly being tested in logistics, manufacturing, and service settings.

Zhang Dapeng, assistant vice president at industrial humanoid robot firm Leju, revealed their robots are being used to move boxes and load components at European factories and Chinese auto plants.