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Home / News / Technology News / What is China's 'electronic GLP-1' device?
What is China's 'electronic GLP-1' device?
BrainCo's implant could help suppress appetite by stimulating the brain

What is China's 'electronic GLP-1' device?

By Mudit Dube
Nov 03, 2026
06:07 pm
What's the story

Chinese neurotechnology company BrainCo is working on a wearable device that could help suppress appetite by stimulating the brain. The innovative product is being pitched as a non-drug alternative to popular GLP-1 weight-loss treatments. According to Nyx He, the company's founding partner, they plan to launch this revolutionary device within the next two to three years.

Launch strategy

Device to be launched first in China

He said the device, touted as an "electronic version of GLP-1" obesity drugs, will be launched first in China before possibly making its way to the US.

The company plans to use its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for this weight-loss market, which is currently dominated by GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Zepbound that mimic metabolic hormones regulating appetite.

Business growth

Major shift from current business of neurotherapy devices

The Hangzhou-based company's move into the weight-loss market marks a major shift from its current business of neurotherapy devices, prosthetics, and robotics.

The company plans to explore different ways to commercialize the product, including possibly launching separate medical and consumer versions.

BrainCo currently sells BCI-enabled headsets for treating neurological disorders like autism, ADHD, and insomnia.

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Product development

BrainCo also makes prosthetic hands for amputees

In addition to wearables, BrainCo also makes prosthetic hands that let amputees and disabled people control lifelike fingers with brain signals.

This way, they can do things like play the piano or practice calligraphy.

The company has also been supplying robotic hands to China's rapidly growing humanoid robotics industry.

Despite the geopolitical scrutiny on BCI technology, He said BrainCo still sees "great market acceptance" for its products in the US.

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