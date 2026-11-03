What is China's 'electronic GLP-1' device?
What's the story
Chinese neurotechnology company BrainCo is working on a wearable device that could help suppress appetite by stimulating the brain. The innovative product is being pitched as a non-drug alternative to popular GLP-1 weight-loss treatments. According to Nyx He, the company's founding partner, they plan to launch this revolutionary device within the next two to three years.
Launch strategy
Device to be launched first in China
He said the device, touted as an "electronic version of GLP-1" obesity drugs, will be launched first in China before possibly making its way to the US.
The company plans to use its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for this weight-loss market, which is currently dominated by GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Zepbound that mimic metabolic hormones regulating appetite.
Business growth
Major shift from current business of neurotherapy devices
The Hangzhou-based company's move into the weight-loss market marks a major shift from its current business of neurotherapy devices, prosthetics, and robotics.
The company plans to explore different ways to commercialize the product, including possibly launching separate medical and consumer versions.
BrainCo currently sells BCI-enabled headsets for treating neurological disorders like autism, ADHD, and insomnia.
Product development
BrainCo also makes prosthetic hands for amputees
In addition to wearables, BrainCo also makes prosthetic hands that let amputees and disabled people control lifelike fingers with brain signals.
This way, they can do things like play the piano or practice calligraphy.
The company has also been supplying robotic hands to China's rapidly growing humanoid robotics industry.
Despite the geopolitical scrutiny on BCI technology, He said BrainCo still sees "great market acceptance" for its products in the US.