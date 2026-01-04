This Chinese tech debunks green burden theory, boosts productivity
What's the story
A groundbreaking study from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University has challenged a long-held belief in climate policy: that reducing emissions harms the economy. The research shows that cutting carbon emissions can actually boost productivity. The team developed a simple modification to a major coal-based chemical process, which nearly eliminated carbon dioxide emissions, while tripling the yield of high-value chemicals known as olefins.
Innovation
Revolutionary modification boosts olefin yield
The research team led by Ma Ding, a Peking University professor, described their work as installing a "molecular switch" on a complex chemical reaction. This switch can precisely shut off side reaction pathways that generate carbon dioxide. The innovation has significantly increased the yield of olefins, which are vital for producing plastics, pharmaceuticals and advanced materials.
Economic impact
China's decarbonization efforts boost global competitiveness
The study's findings are not an isolated case, as China has been reaping the benefits of its decarbonization efforts. The country has significantly boosted productivity by going green, making its products more competitive in global markets. China is also leading in key technologies such as electric vehicles, new materials, and renewable energy.