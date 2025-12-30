China's new 'crab-walking' ICBM launcher could change nuclear warfare

Project collaboration

Collaborative effort to revolutionize heavy-load logistics

The project, which was approved in January 2024, is a major initiative of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. It is led by Tsinghua University and involves several research institutes including the Beijing Institute of Launch Vehicle Technology, Jilin University, the Beijing Institute of Technology and Southeast University. The aim was to develop technology that could revolutionize heavy-load logistics by safely and efficiently transporting large rocket bodies, transformers, and wind turbines, among other things.