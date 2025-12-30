China's new 'crab-walking' ICBM launcher could change nuclear warfare
What's the story
Chinese researchers have unveiled a prototype of a fully modular and intelligent electric-drive heavy-duty vehicle. The vehicle is designed to serve as a mobile launcher for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with nuclear payloads. It can "crab walk" through difficult terrain where conventional launchers would struggle. Its nearly silent operation also makes it stealthier than traditional models. The prototype was revealed in Beijing.
Project collaboration
Collaborative effort to revolutionize heavy-load logistics
The project, which was approved in January 2024, is a major initiative of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. It is led by Tsinghua University and involves several research institutes including the Beijing Institute of Launch Vehicle Technology, Jilin University, the Beijing Institute of Technology and Southeast University. The aim was to develop technology that could revolutionize heavy-load logistics by safely and efficiently transporting large rocket bodies, transformers, and wind turbines, among other things.
Technological innovation
A world-first prototype
Yang Diange from Tsinghua University's School of Vehicles and Mobility, said the new-configuration prototype is "a world first." He added it fundamentally overturns the conventional design by integrating electric drive with intelligent control. This innovative approach could potentially redefine how heavy loads are transported, making it safer and more efficient than ever before.