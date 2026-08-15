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Home / News / Technology News / China's new magnetic sensor can detect submarines from 500m away
China's new magnetic sensor can detect submarines from 500m away
The sensor can detect weak magnetic fields

China's new magnetic sensor can detect submarines from 500m away

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 15, 2026
02:58 pm
What's the story

Chinese scientists have made a major breakthrough in the field of magnetic sensors. A team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, both under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has developed an ultra-sensitive Hall-effect magnetic sensor. The device is so sensitive that it can theoretically detect a steel-hulled submarine from as deep as 500 meters away.

Sensor significance

Hall-effect sensors and their applications

Hall-effect sensors are already used in a number of everyday devices, including smartwatches, smartphones, car wheel-speed detectors, and hospital scanners.

They work by generating a small voltage in the presence of a magnetic field.

However, making these sensors smaller and more sensitive has always resulted in increased noise levels.

This is similar to how turning up the volume on a radio also amplifies its hiss.

Design breakthrough

Breakthrough in sensor design

The new Hall-effect magnetic sensor design by the Chinese scientists overcomes the long-standing sensitivity-noise trade-off.

The device can detect weak magnetic fields without generating a lot of noise, making it ideal for use in wearables.

The research was published in the journal Physical Review Letters, marking a significant milestone in the development of everyday magnetic sensors.

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