China's new 'microscopic scalpel' could revolutionize chip supply chains
Chinese nuclear scientists have developed a state-of-the-art "microscopic scalpel," a high-energy hydrogen ion implanter called POWER-750H. The machine is critical for various forms of chipmaking and matches advanced international standards. The breakthrough was announced by the China Institute of Atomic Energy, marking a major step in China's efforts to strengthen its semiconductor industry.
POWER-750H: A game changer for semiconductor manufacturing
The POWER-750H is an ion implanter, a critical component in some types of semiconductor manufacturing. It works by accelerating ions and embedding them into silicon wafers. This process is essential for creating the intricate circuits that power modern electronics. The successful development of this technology in China could reduce the country's dependence on foreign imports, and strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market.
Journey toward semiconductor self-reliance
The China Institute of Atomic Energy revealed that the country has been solely dependent on imports for high-energy hydrogen ion implanters. Foreign technological barriers and market monopolies have hindered domestic progress in this field. However, the institute has now achieved full independent design capability for the tandem-type high-energy hydrogen ion implanters, using decades of its expertise in nuclear physics and accelerator technology.
POWER-750H's development strengthens semiconductor industry
The successful domestic development of the POWER-750H implanters is a major milestone for China's semiconductor industry. It shows that the country can now design and produce advanced technology independently, without relying on foreign imports.