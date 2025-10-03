China tests underwater AI data center to reduce energy use
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move, China is testing an "energy-saving" underwater data center off the coast of Shanghai. The innovative project, developed by maritime equipment firm Highlander and state-owned construction companies, aims to tackle the enormous energy consumption of traditional land-based data centers. The new facility will be submerged in mid-October and serve clients such as China Telecom and a state-owned AI computing company.
Cooling efficiency
Underwater operations can save 90% energy consumption for cooling
Traditional data centers consume a lot of energy for cooling, either through air conditioning or water evaporation. However, the underwater facility will leverage ocean currents to keep its servers cool. "Underwater operations have inherent advantages," said Yang Ye, Highlander's vice president. He added that "underwater facilities can save approximately 90% of energy consumption for cooling."
Project hurdles
Technical challenges and renewable energy usage
Despite its potential, the project has faced some technical challenges. The facility was built onshore in separate components before being installed at sea. It will draw most of its power from nearby offshore wind farms, with Highlander claiming over 95% of the energy used will come from renewable sources. However, keeping the contents dry and safe from corrosion by salt water is a major challenge for this underwater data center.
Project concerns
Concerns over ecological impact and vulnerabilities
The ecological impact of underwater data centers on marine ecosystems is still unknown. While a 2020 independent assessment showed that the water temperature around Highlander's test project stayed well below acceptable levels, experts warn that scaling up these centers could increase thermal pollution. Additionally, researchers have found that submarine data centers can be vulnerable to attacks using sound waves conducted through water.