China tests underwater AI data center to reduce energy use

In a groundbreaking move, China is testing an "energy-saving" underwater data center off the coast of Shanghai . The innovative project, developed by maritime equipment firm Highlander and state-owned construction companies, aims to tackle the enormous energy consumption of traditional land-based data centers. The new facility will be submerged in mid-October and serve clients such as China Telecom and a state-owned AI computing company.

Cooling efficiency Underwater operations can save 90% energy consumption for cooling Traditional data centers consume a lot of energy for cooling, either through air conditioning or water evaporation. However, the underwater facility will leverage ocean currents to keep its servers cool. "Underwater operations have inherent advantages," said Yang Ye, Highlander's vice president. He added that "underwater facilities can save approximately 90% of energy consumption for cooling."

Project hurdles Technical challenges and renewable energy usage Despite its potential, the project has faced some technical challenges. The facility was built onshore in separate components before being installed at sea. It will draw most of its power from nearby offshore wind farms, with Highlander claiming over 95% of the energy used will come from renewable sources. However, keeping the contents dry and safe from corrosion by salt water is a major challenge for this underwater data center.