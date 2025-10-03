Who is Rahul Patil, Indian-origin engineer now CTO of Anthropic

Anthropic , a leading AI research company, has appointed Rahul Patil as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Patil previously held technical leadership roles at Stripe. He succeeds Sam McCandlish, who will now take on the role of Chief Architect. The leadership transition is aimed at improving collaboration between Anthropic's engineering and infrastructure teams in response to the growing demand for their Claude AI tools.

Leadership transition Patil to oversee various engineering functions As the new CTO, Patil will be responsible for overseeing compute, infrastructure, inference, and other engineering functions. McCandlish, in his new role as Chief Architect, will focus on pre-training and training large models. Both executives will report to Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic. This change comes as Anthropic faces stiff competition from OpenAI and Meta.

Infrastructure expertise Patil's extensive experience in tech industry Patil brings over 20 years of experience in various engineering roles, including five years at Stripe and senior VP for cloud infrastructure at Oracle. He has also worked at Amazon and Microsoft. Amodei praised Patil's experience in building reliable infrastructure for enterprises, saying "Rahul brings a proven track record in building and scaling the kind of dependable infrastructure that businesses need."

AI development Patil excited about strengthening Claude's position as leading enterprise platform Patil expressed his excitement about joining Anthropic at such a crucial time in AI development. He said, "I couldn't be more excited about what this means for strengthening Claude's position as the leading intelligence platform for enterprises." Patil also praised Anthropic's research and commitment to AI safety, calling his work at the company "the most important work I could be doing right now."