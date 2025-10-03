The service is currently limited to US

Amazon now lets Prime members add items to pending orders

By Mudit Dube 12:05 pm Oct 03, 202512:05 pm

What's the story

Amazon has launched a new feature, Add to Delivery, for its Prime members in the US. The feature allows customers to add more items to their already placed orders that are yet to be delivered. This eliminates the need for placing a completely new order. The service is only available on the Amazon app and mobile version of Amazon.com.