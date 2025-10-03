Amazon now lets Prime members add items to pending orders
What's the story
Amazon has launched a new feature, Add to Delivery, for its Prime members in the US. The feature allows customers to add more items to their already placed orders that are yet to be delivered. This eliminates the need for placing a completely new order. The service is only available on the Amazon app and mobile version of Amazon.com.
Feature details
How does the Add to delivery feature work?
The Add to Delivery feature works with select items such as electronics, clothing, books, and groceries. If a user is viewing an item that can be added to deliveries scheduled for later in the day or tomorrow, a new blue button appears under Amazon's standard yellow "Add to cart" button. Tapping this button instantly adds the item to the upcoming delivery.
User control
No extra shipping fees for Prime members
In case a user accidentally taps the Add to delivery button or changes their mind, an undo option is available to remove it from the order. This gives users more control over their shopping experience. Plus, any last-minute added items won't incur additional shipping fees as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year.