Oracle says hackers are targeting its customers with extortion emails

Cynthia Kaiser, head of Halcyon's Ransomware Research Center, told Reuters that her company has seen extortion demands ranging from millions to tens of millions of dollars. The highest demand they have seen so far was a staggering $50 million. The hackers behind this campaign are believed to be the cl0p ransomware group, which operates as a ransomware-as-a-service provider.

Cybercriminals' profile

cl0p leases its software and infrastructure to other criminals

The cl0p group has been identified as Russian-speaking or Russia-linked by security researchers. They lease their software and infrastructure to other criminals for a share of the profits. Japanese cybersecurity firm Trend Micro previously described cl0p as "a trendsetter for its ever-changing tactics." Oracle has not yet revealed how many clients were affected by this hacking campaign.