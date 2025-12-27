China passes new law to regulate drones

China has passed a new law regulating unmanned aircraft, a move that is expected to transform the country's booming drone and low-altitude economy sectors. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress approved amendments to the Civil Aviation Law on December 27. The changes include provisions for airworthiness certification for drones, filling a major regulatory gap in China's aviation sector.

Economic forecast China's low-altitude economy projected to exceed $280 billion The new law comes as China's low-altitude economy, a strategic initiative focusing on commercial activities below 3,000 meters, is set to grow. According to estimates from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University, the sector's value will exceed CNY 2 trillion ($280 billion) by 2030. This is a significant increase from an estimated value of 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025.

Regulation details New rules mandate airworthiness certification for all drone-related entities The new regulations, which come into effect on July 1 next year, require all entities involved in the design, production, importation, maintenance and operation of drones to get an airworthiness certification. This includes manufacturers who will have to assign a unique product identification code to each unit as per national regulations.

Regulatory measures Interim regulations for unmanned aircraft to be implemented Starting from 2024, China will implement "interim regulations" for unmanned aircraft. These rules require civil unmanned aircraft to be registered under real names. They also clarify that micro, light and small civil unmanned aircraft don't need airworthiness certification while medium and large ones have to apply to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for such certification.

Information New regulations come amid surge in illegal drone operations The new regulations come as China's drone market has grown rapidly but oversight has lagged. In recent years, several cities have reported flight delays due to illegal drone operations, leading to fines and other penalties. The stricter requirements will impact manufacturers like DJI and EHang.