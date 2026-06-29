AI-assisted production line for cancer vaccines is finally here
What's the story
China is gearing up to launch its first-ever production line for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalized tumor vaccines. The facility is being developed by Beijing-based Likang Life Sciences and will be located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. The project, which comes with an investment of around CNY 110 million ($16.1 million), aims to tackle the growing cancer burden in China, the world's second-largest economy.
Advanced technology
Facility to produce personalized cancer vaccines
The new facility will feature cell therapy research laboratories and a production line for LK101, Likang's flagship product. This personalized cancer vaccine uses AI to analyze each patient's tumor DNA and identify the specific genetic mutations driving their disease. The company claims this process can be completed in just one day with the help of artificial intelligence.
Tech adoption
Global shift toward AI in pharmaceuticals
The development of this facility highlights a global trend in the pharmaceutical industry toward leveraging AI. The technology is already being widely used in drug discovery, clinical trials, data analysis, monitoring, and medical writing. Grace Wang from L.E.K. Consulting's Shanghai office emphasized this shift in a video posted earlier this month.
Market growth
AI healthcare market potential
The global AI healthcare market could exceed $1 trillion by 2035, according to Bank of America. This projection underscores the commercial potential of such technologies in the medical field. Alec Stranahan, a senior research analyst of small- and mid-cap biotechnology at Bank of America, noted that "AI offers a compelling solution by automating manual workflows, improving diagnostic accuracy and enabling personalized treatment strategies."