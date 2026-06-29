The facility will be located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone

AI-assisted production line for cancer vaccines is finally here

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Jun 29, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

China is gearing up to launch its first-ever production line for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalized tumor vaccines. The facility is being developed by Beijing-based Likang Life Sciences and will be located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. The project, which comes with an investment of around CNY 110 million ($16.1 million), aims to tackle the growing cancer burden in China, the world's second-largest economy.