China to deploy humanoid robots at border crossings

UBTech Robotics, a leading Chinese robotics company, has bagged a $37 million contract to deploy humanoid robots at border crossings. The move is part of China 's larger strategy to integrate robotics into everyday operations. The deal was signed with a humanoid robot center in Fangchenggang, a coastal city in Guangxi province that shares its border with Vietnam.

Innovative technology Walker S2: The world's 1st self-recharging humanoid The project will use the industrial-grade Walker S2, a model launched in July. The robot was touted as the world's first humanoid capable of replacing its own battery. This innovative tech will be deployed at border crossings to assist with traveler guidance, personnel flow management, patrols, logistics operations and commercial services.

Expanded roles Humanoids to conduct inspections at manufacturing sites In addition to their border duties, the humanoid robots will also conduct inspections at manufacturing sites for steel, copper and aluminum. The deliveries of these advanced machines are expected to begin in December. UBTech has already received cumulative orders worth 1.1 billion yuan for its Walker series which began shipping this month.