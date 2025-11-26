China to deploy humanoid robots at border crossings
What's the story
UBTech Robotics, a leading Chinese robotics company, has bagged a $37 million contract to deploy humanoid robots at border crossings. The move is part of China's larger strategy to integrate robotics into everyday operations. The deal was signed with a humanoid robot center in Fangchenggang, a coastal city in Guangxi province that shares its border with Vietnam.
Innovative technology
Walker S2: The world's 1st self-recharging humanoid
The project will use the industrial-grade Walker S2, a model launched in July. The robot was touted as the world's first humanoid capable of replacing its own battery. This innovative tech will be deployed at border crossings to assist with traveler guidance, personnel flow management, patrols, logistics operations and commercial services.
Expanded roles
Humanoids to conduct inspections at manufacturing sites
In addition to their border duties, the humanoid robots will also conduct inspections at manufacturing sites for steel, copper and aluminum. The deliveries of these advanced machines are expected to begin in December. UBTech has already received cumulative orders worth 1.1 billion yuan for its Walker series which began shipping this month.
Production targets
UBTech's ambitious production goals for humanoid robots
UBTech plans to deliver 500 industrial humanoid robots by the end of this year. The company's Chief Branding Officer Michael Tam said they plan to ramp up production tenfold by next year, targeting 10,000 units by 2027. Along with increasing production capacity, UBTech also aims to cut down manufacturing costs for its Walker series of robots.