China's 1st World Humanoid Robot Games hosts robots from 16

China invests over $20 billion in robotics

This event is part of China's push to lead global robotics, backed by over $20 billion in recent investments and plans for a huge AI fund.

Chinese companies stole the show—Shoucheng Holdings racked up 37 medals, while Unitree Robotics and X-Humanoid dominated races.

Even with some robots freezing mid-competition, the games showed off just how fast China's humanoid tech is moving forward.