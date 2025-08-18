Next Article
China's 1st World Humanoid Robot Games hosts robots from 16
China hosted the very first World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on August 14, 2025, bringing together teams from 16 countries—including Japan and the US.
The robots competed in everything from track and gymnastics to quirky events like hotel cleaning, all inside the National Speed Skating Oval.
China invests over $20 billion in robotics
This event is part of China's push to lead global robotics, backed by over $20 billion in recent investments and plans for a huge AI fund.
Chinese companies stole the show—Shoucheng Holdings racked up 37 medals, while Unitree Robotics and X-Humanoid dominated races.
Even with some robots freezing mid-competition, the games showed off just how fast China's humanoid tech is moving forward.