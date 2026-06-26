China's LineShine tops June 2026 TOP500 with over 2.19 exaflops

LineShine runs AI without separate GPUs

LineShine mixes classic computing with AI smarts and packs nearly 14 million processing cores, all without using separate GPUs (which most supercomputers rely on for AI tasks).

It was built mostly with homegrown Chinese tech, sidestepping US export bans.

Researchers are already using it for things like predicting rainfall in East Asia and simulating materials at the atomic level, showing off China's growing skills in high-powered computing.