China's solar-powered moon brick maker could revolutionize lunar construction
China just unveiled a solar-powered machine that turns moon dirt into bricks—no need to haul heavy building materials from Earth.
The tech uses a giant mirror to focus sunlight and heat lunar soil until it melts, making it possible to create bricks right on the Moon.
Bricks can be used as protective layers for future Moon habitats
Early tests with fake moon soil worked, but the real challenge is space: these bricks can't handle the pressure in the Moon's vacuum yet.
Still, they could be used as protective layers for future Moon habitats.
China even sent some prototypes to their space station last year for long-term testing, showing they're serious about building on the Moon soon.