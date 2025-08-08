South Korea halts Google's map data export request

The delay also spotlights growing trade tensions between US, South Korea

Google says its map info is already public and safe, but South Korea wants extra safeguards, like using blurred images from approved partners.

The delay also spotlights growing trade tensions between South Korea and the US, especially with American tech giants like Google and Apple facing tough rules in Korea's navigation market.

With North Korea still a concern, the debate over digital maps is about more than just directions—it's about national security and fair competition.