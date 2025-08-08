Next Article
South Korea halts Google's map data export request
South Korea has put Google's request to export local map data on hold, giving the company 60 days to address security worries.
This isn't the first time—similar requests were turned down in 2007 and 2016 over concerns about revealing military sites.
Google says its map info is already public and safe, but South Korea wants extra safeguards, like using blurred images from approved partners.
The delay also spotlights growing trade tensions between South Korea and the US, especially with American tech giants like Google and Apple facing tough rules in Korea's navigation market.
With North Korea still a concern, the debate over digital maps is about more than just directions—it's about national security and fair competition.