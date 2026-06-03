China's surprise Long March 12B launch lacked airspace closure warnings Technology Jun 03, 2026

China just pulled off a surprise launch with its new Long March 12B rocket on June 1, 2026.

The rocket took off from the Gobi Desert, carrying two satellites for the Qianfan internet megaconstellation, China's answer to SpaceX's Starlink.

What really caught attention? There were no airspace closure warnings beforehand, which is pretty unusual for space missions.