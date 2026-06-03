China's surprise Long March 12B launch lacked airspace closure warnings
China just pulled off a surprise launch with its new Long March 12B rocket on June 1, 2026.
The rocket took off from the Gobi Desert, carrying two satellites for the Qianfan internet megaconstellation, China's answer to SpaceX's Starlink.
What really caught attention? There were no airspace closure warnings beforehand, which is pretty unusual for space missions.
China's CASC aims for rocket reusability
The Long March 12B stands about as tall as SpaceX's Falcon 9 and features a reusable first stage powered by nine engines, though China skipped recovery for this debut flight.
CASC says they're aiming for more reusability in future launches, joining other projects like Long March 12A and Zhuque-3 as part of China's push to make rockets more sustainable and competitive in space tech.