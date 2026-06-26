China's Tiangong space station to double size with 20-ton module

Xuntian telescope can dock with Tiangong

These new modules come with upgraded docking ports for busier missions.

Plus, China plans to launch its Xuntian space telescope in 2027, which can actually dock with Tiangong for repairs and upgrades.

With the International Space Station retiring around 2030-31, Tiangong will soon be the largest permanent home humans have in orbit, growing from 90 tons now to a hefty 180 tons after expansion.