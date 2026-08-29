Chinese Academy scientists find 6 heterogeneities near core mantle boundary

A team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences just found six areas/regions that likely host significant heterogeneities nearly 2,900km beneath our feet, right where Earth's core meets the mantle.

They did it by analyzing earthquake data collected over three and a half decades with the help of machine learning (pretty cool tech-meets-geology stuff).

The discovery, published August 29, 2026, could change how we think about what's really going on deep inside our planet.