Chinese Academy scientists find 6 heterogeneities near core mantle boundary
A team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences just found six areas/regions that likely host significant heterogeneities nearly 2,900km beneath our feet, right where Earth's core meets the mantle.
They did it by analyzing earthquake data collected over three and a half decades with the help of machine learning (pretty cool tech-meets-geology stuff).
The discovery, published August 29, 2026, could change how we think about what's really going on deep inside our planet.
Researchers find extensive seismic belt structures
By sifting through over 2 million earthquake recordings, researchers spotted patterns in seismic signals that revealed these belt-like structures; turns out they're way more extensive than anyone thought.
These new finds might help scientists better understand mantle flow and magma beneath volcanoes.
Plus, places like high-latitude Eurasia and the South Atlantic are now on their radar for future exploration.