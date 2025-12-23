Zhipu and MiniMax's latest AI models take on US giants

Model launch

Zhipu AI's GLM-4.7 model takes on global giants

Beijing-based Zhipu AI, also known as Z.ai, unveiled its new GLM-4.7 model. The company claims that the new model has better coding capabilities and is closing the gap with larger US firms such as Google DeepMind and Anthropic in innovative coding agents. The firm highlighted GLM-4.7's high scores on various coding benchmarks, which surpassed those of OpenAI's GPT-5 released in August this year.