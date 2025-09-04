Next Article
Chinese hackers breach global networks, expose data of every American
A major cyberattack called Salt Typhoon, linked to Chinese state-backed hackers, has hit more than 80 countries and targeted key sectors like telecom, government, transport, hospitality, and military.
The breach reportedly exposed data from nearly every American and highlights just how advanced China's hacking operations have become.
China hasn't responded to accusations yet
In response, countries including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan and others have publicly called out China for the attack and warned about risks to global communications.
The investigation ran for a year before these findings came out.
As of now, China hasn't responded to these accusations.