Chinese parents using AI to convince kids to get married

AI -generated videos of middle-aged single women regretting their decision not to marry or have children are becoming popular among Chinese parents. The clips, which feature distraught women crying in hospitals, are being used as a tactic by parents to encourage their childless offspring to settle down. The trend has become particularly popular on short video platforms in the country.

Video content AI-generated videos depict regretful women The AI-generated videos show middle-aged single women lamenting their unmarried status and childlessness. One such video features a 58-year-old woman expressing her regret for not marrying or having kids when she was younger. She also laments having to visit hospitals alone, highlighting the emotional toll of her choices. Another clip shows a 56-year-old woman echoing similar sentiments, saying she didn't listen to her parents' advice about marriage and children.

Cautionary tales AI videos serve as cautionary tales The AI-generated videos serve as cautionary tales for young people, showing them the potential consequences of not marrying or having children. The emotional weight of these clips is further amplified by the fact that they look realistic. This trend highlights how parents in China are increasingly turning to innovative methods to encourage their children to settle down and start families.